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News   Israel News

Israel seeks to boost French tourism at Paris trade show

France remains the Jewish state’s second-largest source of incoming tourism after the United States.

JNS Staff
Members of the Israeli delegation at Israel’s pavilion at the IFTM tourism trade show in Paris, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Jean Baptiste Chauvin.
Members of the Israeli delegation at Israel’s pavilion at the IFTM tourism trade show in Paris, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Jean Baptiste Chauvin.
(Sept. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Ministry of Tourism is seeking to bolster travel from France at the Sept. 15-17 IFTM trade show in Paris.

Ministry Director-General Michael Izhakov led the Israeli delegation to the trade show, which is expected to draw some 30,000 tourism professionals, decision-makers, travel agents, tour operators and journalists.

Izhakov met with senior representatives of the French tourism industry and airlines, including Air France and EasyJet, as well as French Tourism Minister Serge Papin, Cypriot Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis and a senior Uzbek tourism official.

“We are here to strengthen ties with our partners in the industry, expand cooperation and bring French tourists back to Israel,” Izhakov said. “Incoming tourism, beyond being a growth engine for employment and strengthening businesses throughout the country, contributes to Israel’s positive image in the world.”

France is Israel’s second-largest source of incoming tourism after the United States and its largest in Europe. More than 176,000 French tourists visited Israel in 2025, approximately 70% of them Jewish, according to the ministry. Some 81,500 tourists arrived from France during the first eight months of 2026.

There are currently 57 direct weekly flights from Paris to Israel, with more than 70 weekly flights from France expected during the winter season.

Israel’s 72-square-meter (775-square-foot) pavilion includes representatives of El Al, the Tel Aviv Municipality and Israeli tourism companies.

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