Trump admin settles with Tennessee university over alleged discrimination against Jewish students

The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that a settlement has been reached with Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee to resolve allegations that the private university discriminated against Jewish students.

The departments launched a joint investigation in February into the university’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, which is based in Harrogate, Tenn., after allegations that Jewish students were denied accommodations that would allow them to observe religious holidays without academic penalties. The investigation examined potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.

According to the Justice Department, investigators found that during the 2025-26 academic year, the medical school “denied requests by Jewish students to reschedule classes, exams and other academic assignments so they could celebrate or observe their religious holidays, but granted requests by non-Jewish students who sought the same accommodation.”

After Jewish students challenged the policy, the medical school adopted a new policy in January that prohibited excused absences for religious observances while continuing to allow excused absences for “professional student leadership obligations” and other nonreligious reasons, the department stated. (JNS sought comment from the university.)

Under the settlement, the medical school must revise its absence policy to allow religious absences on the same basis as nonreligious absences. Students whose excused absences are approved cannot be penalized for missing academic requirements because of the absence.

The university also must educate students, administrators, professors, faculty and staff about the revised policy and reverse penalties imposed on Jewish students who were denied religious accommodations during the 2025-26 school year. The Justice Department said its investigation will close once the university fulfills its obligations under the settlement.

“Students of all ethnic and religious backgrounds—including Jewish students—should receive the same treatment at our nation’s universities,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights, stated. “As its Jewish students prepare this week to observe Yom Kippur, we commend Lincoln Memorial University for its swift action addressing the department’s concerns regarding discrimination and unequal treatment.”