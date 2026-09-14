USPS probing apparent Hartford staffer caught on video saying ‘Jewish garbage’

The U.S. Postal Service told JNS that it is investigating an employee in Hartford, Conn., who appeared to refer to “Jewish garbage” in a video recording that has circulated on social media.

In the video, which appears to be from a doorbell camera, the apparent employee of the independent executive branch agency, who has a mailbag slung over his shoulder, stuffs envelopes into a mailbox.

The man appears to become frustrated with an apparently overstuffed mailbox. “What the Christ is this f***ing crap?” he appears to say. “Oh, of course. It’s Jewish garbage.”

StopAntisemitism, a nonprofit, posted the video on Sept. 11 and called the behavior “atrocious bigotry.”

Amy Gibbs, a spokeswoman for the Postal Service, told JNS that USPS had reviewed the footage and was investigating the incident.

“This behavior is not acceptable,” she told JNS. “We expect all our employees to treat each other, our customers and the public at large with dignity and respect.”

“You can be assured that this incident is being fully investigated and that the Postal Service will take whatever action is appropriate,” Gibbs told JNS.