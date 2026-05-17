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News   Israel News

Israel voices support for Bolivia amid civil unrest

The weekend statement from the Foreign Ministry comes six months after Jerusalem and the South American nation restored full diplomatic relations.

May 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Sa'ar Fernando Aramayo Bolivia
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (left) and Fernando Aramayo, Bolivian foreign minister, sign an agreement to renew bilateral relations, at the Israeli ambassadorial residence in Washington, Dec. 9, 2025. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli government on Saturday voiced solidarity with the government of the South American country of Bolivia amid violent unrest challenging the administration after nearly two decades of one-party rule.

The unusually strong weekend statement from the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on the Latin American nation’s domestic turmoil comes six months after Israel and Bolivia fully restored diplomatic relations, ending a suspension of ties that Bolivia’s previous government enacted in October 2023 over the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“The State of Israel expresses its support and solidarity with the government and people of Bolivia, as well as with President Rodrigo Paz, who was legitimately and democratically elected,” the ministry posted on X.

Israel is “following with concern” the humanitarian difficulties caused by riots and road blockades, which have led to shortages of food and essential supplies for the population, the statement continued. “Israel supports the efforts of the Bolivian government to promote dialogue and preserve democratic stability in the country.”

The announcement came two days after clashes erupted anew in Bolivia’s capital after a crowd of miners tried to breach the government palace in La Paz and set off small dynamite charges during a second week of nationwide unrest against the centrist president, who was sworn in on Nov. 8.

The diplomatic backing from Jerusalem comes as Israel and Bolivia have renewed cooperation and are actively rebuilding bilateral ties, including visa-free travel and potential strategic partnerships in technology and lithium extraction.

Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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