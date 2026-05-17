Honduras designates Hamas, IRGC as terror groups

Honduras has listed both Hamas and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as terrorist entities, reaffirming the Central American country’s commitment to “peace, international security, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms.”

The move makes Honduras the 46th country to label the IRGC a terrorist group in the past year, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“This is another important reinforcement in the global campaign against terrorism, which endangers security throughout the world, including in Latin America,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X Friday, lauding Honduran President Nasry Asfura for the decision.

Earlier this year, the Honduran leader, who is of Palestinian Christian descent, visited Jerusalem and expressed hope for a “new era” in bilateral relations with Israel.

Honduras recognized Israel in 1948 and, over the decades, consistently supported the Jewish state at the United Nations. In 2021, Honduras moved its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States and Guatemala, under the governing conservative National Party of Honduras.

Over the years, Israel has been a major supplier of arms and cybersecurity technology to Honduras, and has provided the Central American country beset by poverty and crime with assistance and know-how in the fields of agriculture, water technology, health and innovation.

