More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Honduras designates Hamas, IRGC as terror groups

The Central American nation is the 46th country to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group in the past year.

May 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Honduras President-elect Nasry Asfura meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 18, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Honduras President-elect Nasry Asfura meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 18, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

Honduras has listed both Hamas and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as terrorist entities, reaffirming the Central American country’s commitment to “peace, international security, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms.”

The move makes Honduras the 46th country to label the IRGC a terrorist group in the past year, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“This is another important reinforcement in the global campaign against terrorism, which endangers security throughout the world, including in Latin America,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X Friday, lauding Honduran President Nasry Asfura for the decision.

Earlier this year, the Honduran leader, who is of Palestinian Christian descent, visited Jerusalem and expressed hope for a “new era” in bilateral relations with Israel.

Honduras recognized Israel in 1948 and, over the decades, consistently supported the Jewish state at the United Nations. In 2021, Honduras moved its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States and Guatemala, under the governing conservative National Party of Honduras.

Over the years, Israel has been a major supplier of arms and cybersecurity technology to Honduras, and has provided the Central American country beset by poverty and crime with assistance and know-how in the fields of agriculture, water technology, health and innovation.

Israeli Foreign Policy Latin America
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi, back when he was his country's representative in Taiwan, Oct. 11, 2020. Credit: Presidential Office of the Republic of China via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli president to receive credentials of first Somaliland ambassador
Herzog will also greet new envoys from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and the Vatican.
May 17, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
World News
Israeli FM expresses solidarity with Italy after car ramming
A 31-year-old man of Moroccan descent ran over 7 people and stabbed another in a suspected terror attack near Milan.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Illustrative: Old cracked wall with radiation warning sign and painted flag, flag of Iran. Credit: MyImages-Micha/Shutterstock.
World News
Drone strike hits UAE nuclear power plant
There were no reports of injuries or impact on radiological safety levels.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF: Suspected drone strikes near troops in Lebanon
Hezbollah also fired rockets and drones overnight, with no injuries reported.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
UN Trucks in Gaza
Israel News
IAF slays terrorist gunman in southern Gaza
Another terrorist died in a second strike in the central Strip.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Former IDF Chief of Staff (res.) Dan Halutz speaks during a protest near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv of former and reserve air force pilots, along with other demonstrators, against the continuation of the war against Hamas and for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 12, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
‘Unfit': Israeli defense minister asks Air Force alumni group to reject leadership pick
“I call upon the Air Force Veterans Association to retract their intention to appoint Dan Halutz as the association’s president,” Israel Katz said.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin