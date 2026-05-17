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Israeli FM expresses solidarity with Italy after car ramming

A 31-year-old man of Moroccan descent ran over 7 people and stabbed another in a suspected terror attack near Milan.

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed solidarity with his Italian counterpart following an apparent terrorist attack on Saturday in Modena near Milan, in which eight people were injured.

“I was shocked to learn of the vile attack that took place in Modena, Italy, in which civilians were run over and stabbed,” read an Italian-language post on Sa’ar X account, addressed to Antonio Tajani.

“I wish to express my solidarity to the Italian government and to the families of the victims in this difficult time, and to wish a speedy recovery to all those who have been struck by this terrible event,” the post continued.

Passersby detained at the scene of the alleged attack a 31-year-old man who is believed to have used a car to hit seven people, seriously injuring four of them, including a woman whose legs had to be amputated, the Italian media reported. The man is an Italian citizen of Moroccan descent, according to the reports.

He stabbed another person after hitting the others with his car, the reports said.

Italian media reported that the suspect was an economics graduate who was unemployed and had no criminal record.

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