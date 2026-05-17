More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Jay Kaiman

A general view of the Olympic Stadium as performers form the Olympic rings and a 100 number during the opening ceremony of the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, 19 July 1996. Photo by Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Abe Foxman and Bernie Marcus: Reflections on two men and one vision
In Atlanta, the two leaders shaped a coordinated approach to protecting Jewish life in America.
May 17, 2026
Jay Kaiman