Jay Kaiman

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Israeli report exposes Hamas ties to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor
According to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the terrorist group promoted genocide claims against Israel at the ICJ and influenced international media coverage.
May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Netanyahu links Iran war to Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria
The biblical heartland “is our land and it will always be our land,” the prime minister declared at Jerusalem Day event.
May 15, 2026
Steve Linde
Israel News
Israel to Mamdani: Palestinians can’t play victim in war they started
Those who mark “Nakba Day” are ignoring the real cause of the mass Arab migration in 1948, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
IDF faces critical timeline to field solutions against Hezbollah’s fiber-optic drones
‘Twenty soccer fields’ of mesh nets due to be used to protect Israeli troops from lethal threat.
May 15, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
U.S.
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Trump: Iran can’t have nuclear weapons because ‘they’re crazy’
The U.S. president said he would be willing to accept a 20-year freeze on Tehran’s nuclear program, but only with proper guarantees.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
U.S. military slays top ISIS leader in Africa
American forces hunted for Abu-Bilal al-Minuki for months over his killing of Christians, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel to Mamdani: Palestinians can’t play victim in war they started
Those who mark “Nakba Day” are ignoring the real cause of the mass Arab migration in 1948, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Iraq-based terror commander extradited to NYC to face charges of plotting attacks on Jewish sites
Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi “directed and urged others to attack U.S. and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the U.S. and abroad,” the Justice Department said.
May 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
,
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
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Europe
Eastern Europe
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Australia
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Rubio: Situation with Iran is ‘irreconcilable’
Washington is hoping that Beijing will act against Tehran through the United Nations, said the Secretary of State.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Dutch venue cancels Jewish singer’s concert after protests
Eurovision winner Lenny Kuhr says Zionist artists face growing hostility in the Netherlands after venue drops May performance.
May 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Canada bars UK activist who denied Oct. 7 massacre
The Muslim Association of Britain director was detained and deported after officials questioned him for hours in Montreal.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Israeli defense minister condemns FC Barcelona player for waving Palestinian flag
“Lamine Yamal chose to incite against Israel and to encourage hatred while our soldiers are fighting the terrorist organization Hamas,” said Israel Katz.
May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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Exclusive: For first time, Muslim group slated to march in Israel on Fifth parade
In a break with longstanding practice, the New York City mayor does not plan to join the parade this year.
May 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
More than 300 protest ‘blood libel’ published by ‘New York Times’ outside paper’s NYC office
“A column like this does horrible damage, normalizing anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” a dentist, who traveled six hours to attend the rally, told JNS.
May 15, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
,
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
Dutch venue cancels Jewish singer’s concert after protests
Eurovision winner Lenny Kuhr says Zionist artists face growing hostility in the Netherlands after venue drops May performance.
May 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
Israel to sue ‘New York Times’ over prison rape story
On May 11, the
Times
published a story by op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof, who cited Palestinians accusing Israel of “widespread Israeli sexual violence against men, women and even children.”
May 14, 2026
David Isaac
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Column
Shabbat and 250 years of a nation of faith and liberty
The resistance to President Donald Trump’s celebration of the Sabbath in the semiquincentennial is partisan folly and denial of the importance of religion in U.S. history.
May 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
‘The mantle descends upon the living’: Eulogy of Abraham Foxman
His greatness was not that he chose between the fire and the light. It was that he spent his life carrying both.
May 14, 2026
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove
Editor-in-Chief
Abe Foxman and the quest for Jewish security
While leading the ADL for three decades, he epitomized many of the best things about the community he defended. But Jewish liberalism’s failures cloud his legacy.
May 13, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israel News
Netanyahu links Iran war to Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria
The biblical heartland “is our land and it will always be our land,” the prime minister declared at Jerusalem Day event.
May 15, 2026
Steve Linde
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
World News
Israel decries Venice Biennale protests as ‘intimidation’
Demonstrations outside the Israeli pavilion came after Italy’s government opposed efforts by Biennale organizers and jurors to exclude the Jewish state.
May 11, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Opinion
Legitimate criticisms of Israel
First and foremost, the only civilized country in the Middle East is far too socialistic.
May 14, 2026
Walter E. Block
Column
Sing and fight on, Noam!
The Israeli singer’s Eurovision performance became an act of defiance against anti-Israel hatred, even eliciting support from Iranian dissidents abroad.
May 13, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Eurovision contestant dons tefillin before first semifinal
Noam Bettan qualified for the grand final after earning enough points to advance.
May 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
Gal Gadot reveals her family is building a new home in Israel
Talking to Michal Herzog at the President’s Conference in Jerusalem, the famous actress shares that being Israeli abroad has become “very complicated.”
May 13, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
IDF reservists launch 150 startups through elite Israeli incubator
Transforming battlefield leadership into entrepreneurial innovation, the 18X Elite Impact program has helped soldiers who fought for Israel raise more than $15 million in funding.
May 10, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
Lone Soldier Centers provide day-to-day needs and peace of mind
“They choose to leave their comfort zone and do something for the good of Israeli society,” commander says.
May 15, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—Deputy FM Sharren Haskel
The deputy foreign minister talks with JNS about Lebanon, Iran, surging antisemitism and the importance of Africa.
May 14, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Shabbat and 250 years of a nation of faith and liberty
The resistance to President Donald Trump’s celebration of the Sabbath in the semiquincentennial is partisan folly and denial of the importance of religion in U.S. history.
May. 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
‘New York Times’ and the oldest blood libel
When facts collapse, a darker myth emerges.
May. 16, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Abe Foxman and Bernie Marcus: Reflections on two men and one vision
In Atlanta, the two leaders shaped a coordinated approach to protecting Jewish life in America.
May. 17, 2026
Jay Kaiman
Opinion
Israel Bonds are smart investments rooted in stability, returns and shared values
Ventures that strengthen relationships with one of the world’s most innovative economies will indirectly support economic activity and job creation.
May. 14, 2026
Joseph Hernandez
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / True East
How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East
May 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
What Tucker Carlson revealed about the anti-Israel information war
May 14, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / The Quad
Gaza hosts marathon as Hamas takeover UNRWA schools
May 14, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Israeli report exposes Hamas ties to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor
According to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the terrorist group promoted genocide claims against Israel at the ICJ and influenced international media coverage.
May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Netanyahu links Iran war to Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria
The biblical heartland “is our land and it will always be our land,” the prime minister declared at Jerusalem Day event.
May 15, 2026
Steve Linde
Israel News
Israel to Mamdani: Palestinians can’t play victim in war they started
Those who mark “Nakba Day” are ignoring the real cause of the mass Arab migration in 1948, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
IDF faces critical timeline to field solutions against Hezbollah’s fiber-optic drones
‘Twenty soccer fields’ of mesh nets due to be used to protect Israeli troops from lethal threat.
May 15, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Trump: Iran can’t have nuclear weapons because ‘they’re crazy’
The U.S. president said he would be willing to accept a 20-year freeze on Tehran’s nuclear program, but only with proper guarantees.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
U.S. military slays top ISIS leader in Africa
American forces hunted for Abu-Bilal al-Minuki for months over his killing of Christians, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel to Mamdani: Palestinians can’t play victim in war they started
Those who mark “Nakba Day” are ignoring the real cause of the mass Arab migration in 1948, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Iraq-based terror commander extradited to NYC to face charges of plotting attacks on Jewish sites
Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi “directed and urged others to attack U.S. and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the U.S. and abroad,” the Justice Department said.
May 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
,
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
U.S. News
Rubio: Situation with Iran is ‘irreconcilable’
Washington is hoping that Beijing will act against Tehran through the United Nations, said the Secretary of State.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Dutch venue cancels Jewish singer’s concert after protests
Eurovision winner Lenny Kuhr says Zionist artists face growing hostility in the Netherlands after venue drops May performance.
May 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Canada bars UK activist who denied Oct. 7 massacre
The Muslim Association of Britain director was detained and deported after officials questioned him for hours in Montreal.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Israeli defense minister condemns FC Barcelona player for waving Palestinian flag
“Lamine Yamal chose to incite against Israel and to encourage hatred while our soldiers are fighting the terrorist organization Hamas,” said Israel Katz.
May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Exclusive: For first time, Muslim group slated to march in Israel on Fifth parade
In a break with longstanding practice, the New York City mayor does not plan to join the parade this year.
May 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
More than 300 protest ‘blood libel’ published by ‘New York Times’ outside paper’s NYC office
“A column like this does horrible damage, normalizing anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” a dentist, who traveled six hours to attend the rally, told JNS.
May 15, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
,
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
Dutch venue cancels Jewish singer’s concert after protests
Eurovision winner Lenny Kuhr says Zionist artists face growing hostility in the Netherlands after venue drops May performance.
May 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
Israel to sue ‘New York Times’ over prison rape story
On May 11, the
Times
published a story by op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof, who cited Palestinians accusing Israel of “widespread Israeli sexual violence against men, women and even children.”
May 14, 2026
David Isaac
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Column
Shabbat and 250 years of a nation of faith and liberty
The resistance to President Donald Trump’s celebration of the Sabbath in the semiquincentennial is partisan folly and denial of the importance of religion in U.S. history.
May 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
‘The mantle descends upon the living’: Eulogy of Abraham Foxman
His greatness was not that he chose between the fire and the light. It was that he spent his life carrying both.
May 14, 2026
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove
Editor-in-Chief
Abe Foxman and the quest for Jewish security
While leading the ADL for three decades, he epitomized many of the best things about the community he defended. But Jewish liberalism’s failures cloud his legacy.
May 13, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israel News
Netanyahu links Iran war to Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria
The biblical heartland “is our land and it will always be our land,” the prime minister declared at Jerusalem Day event.
May 15, 2026
Steve Linde
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
World News
Israel decries Venice Biennale protests as ‘intimidation’
Demonstrations outside the Israeli pavilion came after Italy’s government opposed efforts by Biennale organizers and jurors to exclude the Jewish state.
May 11, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Opinion
Legitimate criticisms of Israel
First and foremost, the only civilized country in the Middle East is far too socialistic.
May 14, 2026
Walter E. Block
Column
Sing and fight on, Noam!
The Israeli singer’s Eurovision performance became an act of defiance against anti-Israel hatred, even eliciting support from Iranian dissidents abroad.
May 13, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Eurovision contestant dons tefillin before first semifinal
Noam Bettan qualified for the grand final after earning enough points to advance.
May 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
Gal Gadot reveals her family is building a new home in Israel
Talking to Michal Herzog at the President’s Conference in Jerusalem, the famous actress shares that being Israeli abroad has become “very complicated.”
May 13, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
IDF reservists launch 150 startups through elite Israeli incubator
Transforming battlefield leadership into entrepreneurial innovation, the 18X Elite Impact program has helped soldiers who fought for Israel raise more than $15 million in funding.
May 10, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
Lone Soldier Centers provide day-to-day needs and peace of mind
“They choose to leave their comfort zone and do something for the good of Israeli society,” commander says.
May 15, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—Deputy FM Sharren Haskel
The deputy foreign minister talks with JNS about Lebanon, Iran, surging antisemitism and the importance of Africa.
May 14, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Shabbat and 250 years of a nation of faith and liberty
The resistance to President Donald Trump’s celebration of the Sabbath in the semiquincentennial is partisan folly and denial of the importance of religion in U.S. history.
May. 15, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
‘New York Times’ and the oldest blood libel
When facts collapse, a darker myth emerges.
May. 16, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Abe Foxman and Bernie Marcus: Reflections on two men and one vision
In Atlanta, the two leaders shaped a coordinated approach to protecting Jewish life in America.
May. 17, 2026
Jay Kaiman
Opinion
Israel Bonds are smart investments rooted in stability, returns and shared values
Ventures that strengthen relationships with one of the world’s most innovative economies will indirectly support economic activity and job creation.
May. 14, 2026
Joseph Hernandez
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / True East
How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East
May 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
What Tucker Carlson revealed about the anti-Israel information war
May 14, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / The Quad
Gaza hosts marathon as Hamas takeover UNRWA schools
May 14, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
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World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
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Republish JNS Content
More
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From the Editor-in-Chief
Jay Kaiman
Opinion
Abe Foxman and Bernie Marcus: Reflections on two men and one vision
In Atlanta, the two leaders shaped a coordinated approach to protecting Jewish life in America.
May 17, 2026
Jay Kaiman