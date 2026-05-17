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‘Eyes wide open regarding Iran': Netanyahu, Trump to speak

“There are certainly many possibilities; we are prepared for any scenario,” the premier said.

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he would speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about Iran and other regional developments, stressing that Jerusalem is prepared for “any scenario.”

“Our eyes are also wide open regarding Iran. I will speak today, as I do every few days, with our friend President Trump. I will certainly hear his impressions from his trip to China, and perhaps other matters,” the premier told reporters at the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“There are certainly many possibilities; we are prepared for any scenario,” the premier added.

Israel has increased military preparedness amid growing assessments that the United States may be moving closer to renewed military action against Tehran, Channel 12 News reported earlier on Sunday.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has held near-daily discussions with U.S. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper, according to the report.

An anonymous senior Israeli official quoted by the Hebrew broadcaster said the Jewish state was preparing for the possibility of “days to weeks” of fighting, amid assessments suggesting that Trump was leaning toward military action to break the deadlock in negotiations.

Israeli assessments reportedly hold that Iran would likely retaliate against it if the United States renews airstrikes. However, Jerusalem believes Washington would provide warning before any military move, allowing the IDF to prepare defensively.

On Saturday, Trump posted an AI-generated graphic showing himself and a U.S. Navy admiral standing before stormy seas and several warships, including one flying the flag of the Islamic Republic.

Text above the image reads: “It was calm before the storm.”

The president told Fox News on Friday that the Iranian regime was “afraid to make a deal” as “they’ve never been put in this position before.

“We really had the confines of a deal; no nuclear, they were going to give us the nuclear dust ..., everything we wanted—and every time they’d make a deal, the next day it’s like we didn’t have that conversation. ... And that’s taken place about five times. There’s something wrong with them. Actually, they’re crazy, and you know what? Because of that, they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

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