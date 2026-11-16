Israeli chess players win gold, silver at European youth championships
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli chess player Noam Sasson won the European under-14 championship, while compatriot Eliran Shilon Rahav took silver at the European Youth Chess Championships in Hersonissos, Greece, which concluded on Nov. 12.
Both players finished with 7.5 points out of nine rounds, with Sasson securing the title on tiebreak criteria. Sasson defeated Rahav in their fifth-round encounter.
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS! ♟️🏆🇮🇱— Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 15, 2026
Noam Sasson takes gold as the U14 European Champion, and Eliran Shilon Rahav secures 2nd place with a stellar 7.5/9 finish, leading a massive wave of success across all age groups! 💪✨
Next stop: hosting the global elite at the Jerusalem International… pic.twitter.com/tjc8o3Wr3N