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News   Israel News

Israel extends state of emergency beyond Passover

Citizens are subject to strict guidelines proscribing normal activities due to the dangers of enemy rocket and missile attacks.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel extends state of emergency beyond Passover

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Damaged vehicles from a missile impact
Security and rescue personnel inspect damage from an Iranian missile in Ganei Tikva, south of Petach Tikvah, on March 26, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approved on Wednesday the Cabinet’s decision to extend the nationwide emergency situation until April 14 amid the ongoing war with Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command guidelines currently restrict educational and work activities, as well as gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors.

National forests, parks, hiking trails and roadside recreation areas across the country have also been closed in light of the war, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) said on March 25.

The decision has been made following a security assessment and after parts of rockets and missiles have been found in open fields across Israel.

The war with Iran has resulted in hundreds of ballistic missiles being fired at Israel, including heavily populated civilian areas.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday morning said that the number of people evacuated to Israeli hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28 stands at 5,045.

Of these, 120 remain hospitalized or in emergency departments, including 12 who are in serious condition, 27 in satisfactory condition and 79 in good condition, with one undergoing medical evaluation.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Middle East
JNS Staff
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