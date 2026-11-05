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Israeli Defense Ministry blows up 3,300 mines in Golan Heights

JNS Staff
Syria
A view of the Israeli-Syrian border near Moshav Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Michael Giladi/Flash90
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s National Mine Action Authority has blown up some 3,300 mines near Kibbutz Ein Zivan on the Golan Heights in 2026, the body announced on Thursday.

“The National Mine Action Authority in the Defense Ministry is continuing to clear the minefields on the Golan Heights,” the statement said.

The authority works year-round to clear minefields and unexploded ordnance across the Jewish state as part of a multiyear plan to repurpose land suspected of being mined. The land is then used for farming, commerce, industry and housing.

Over the past year, the authority cleared more than 6,700 dunams (about 1,650 acres) of land suspected of holding mines and ordnance, including thousands of dunams on the Golan Heights, according to the ministry.

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