Israeli diaspora minister moves to strip ‘Andrey X’ of citizenship

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli confirmed to JNS on Monday that he had submitted a request to strip pro-Palestinian activist Andrey Khrzhanovskiy, known online as Andrey X, of his Israeli citizenship.

Khrzhanovskiy, a 28-year-old content creator based in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Beit Jala in Judea, has some 700,000 followers on social media.

A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, he came to the Jewish state in 2022 to visit his grandparents in Tel Aviv, and was due to fly home on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, he told Haaretz in May.

He stayed, telling the newspaper that Israel “was the easiest passport for me to get.”