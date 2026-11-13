Israel revokes entry visa of former ‘Squad’ member who registered as foreign agent

Former Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush, who registered recently as a foreign agent for a European non-governmental organization that lobbies American politicians and leads anti-Israel tours of Judea and Samaria, said on Friday that Israel revoked her entry visa.

In a video on Friday, Bush said she was going through a TSA checkpoint en route to Tel Aviv when a TSA agent told her that her entry visa to Israel was revoked.

The former “Squad” member, who blamed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee when she wasn’t re-elected, had taken a group on a trip to the area in October.

She registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to run “educational fact-finding missions to the West Bank” for the International Federation for Rights and Development after the trip concluded, according to U.S. Department of Justice filings.

A person working for a non-governmental organization, “whose primary activities are conducted with Palestinian residents,” must have a work visa sponsored by the NGO, the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism says .

It is unclear if Bush had the correct visa now that she works for the nonprofit. JNS sought comment from the Israeli consulate.