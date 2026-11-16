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Jerusalem court orders ICC’s Kahn to pay 25 million shekels

“We will take action to enforce the full judgment at his place of residence in England,” the Shurat HaDin—Israel Law Center’s Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said.

David Isaac
View of the Jerusalem District Court, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
The Jerusalem District Court, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Jerusalem District Court issued a judgment against Karim Khan, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, on Nov. 5. He must pay 25 million shekels (~$7.7 million) to the families of three former hostages in Gaza.

Khan is also required to pay 2.5 million shekels (~$777,000) in attorney fees before value-added tax, as required by law. The case was brought by pro-Israel NGO Shurat HaDin—Israel Law Center on behalf of the family members.

“We will take action to enforce the full judgment at his place of residence in England,” Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said.

“Karim Khan lives in London. We are engaging now a British lawyer who will enforce the judgment against his assets,” she told JNS.

Karim Khan
Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, briefs the Security Council meeting on the secretary-general reports on Sudan on July 13, 2023. Credit: Eskinder Debebe/U.N. Photo.

The court handed down the ruling in the absence of a defense by Khan following a lawsuit filed on Aug. 12, 2025.

The plaintiffs included the parents of Eitan Mor, the mother of Avinatan Or, and the brother of Omri Miran. Mor, Or and Miran were captured by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and held for 738 days before their release. They were still in captivity at the time the suit was brought.

The plaintiffs argued that Khan was lax in acting against Hamas, which allowed the terrorist group to continue holding the hostages.

“Already in the first days of the massacre, the defendant had at his disposal ample evidence of the commission of serious crimes ..., evidence that was sufficient to act without delay against the heads of the terrorist organizations, and most importantly, to urgently issue arrest warrants against them,” the complaint said.

“Despite this, for many months the defendant dragged his feet and refrained, in practice, from exercising the ICC’s authority to bring the heads of the terrorist organizations to justice and request arrest warrants against them.”

In July, Khan was removed as chief prosecutor after a roughly 18-month investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was to cover up these crimes that Khan issued arrest warrants against himself and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in May 2024. Khan simultaneously issued arrest warrants against Hamas leaders Mohammad Deif, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh. (All three were killed by Israeli forces later that year.)

“The defendant acted for improper and extraneous motives, and ostensibly also to evade a serious complaint of sexual assault that he committed against his subordinate, while violating his duty to act impartially,” Shurat HaDin’s plaintiffs stated in the original complaint, adding that Khan delayed issuing the arrest warrants against the three terrorist leaders for eight months and then did so only after tying them to warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

Said Darshan-Leitner, “Thanks to this historic ruling, prosecutors and judges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague now know that if they act unlawfully, they will be held personally liable, paying out of their own pockets.”

Referring to sanctions against the ICC and its employees that the U.S. imposed over the past two years, Darshan Leitner said, “Just as the Trump administration imposed administrative sanctions upon them, victims of terrorism will now ensure these individuals pay the price for their actions.”

Legal Affairs Anti-Israel Bias United Kingdom Gaza Strip
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
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