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Opinion

Fear won’t keep our children Jewish

We should teach our children to love the people, the Torah and the Land of Israel.

Rabbi Adam Jacobs
Torah scroll. Credit: Pixabay.
Torah scroll. Credit: Pixabay.
Rabbi Adam Jacobs
Rabbi Adam Jacobs Rabbi Adam Jacobs
Rabbi Adam Jacobs is a Jewish educator who spent 26 years at Aish and now leads The Well, online study circles exploring Kabbalah, Jewish philosophy, Mussar and Torah. Visit: thelookingglass.education.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The numbers on antisemitism are grim and, by now, familiar. In the American Jewish Committee’s latest report, nearly two-thirds of American Jews said they feel less safe than they did a year before, and 42% of Jewish college students reported experiencing anti-Jewish hate during their time in school.

But tucked inside this spring’s One People Report from the Jewish Agency is a finding that should change how we talk to our children.

Young Jews worldwide are roughly twice as optimistic about the future of Jewish life as their elders, and three in four believe they can positively shape their community’s future. The generation growing up under the heaviest pressure in decades is not retreating. It is looking for something to stand on.

The question is what we give them.

Since Oct. 7, much of our communal energy has rightly gone into defense. BBYO reshaped its summer leadership programs to focus on Israel and antisemitism education and debating skills. AJC’s teen program, Leaders for Tomorrow, has a similar emphasis on knowledge about Israel and antisemitism.

All of this is critical work. But if all we teach our children is how to defend being Jewish, then we shouldn’t be surprised if they one day ask what, exactly, they are defending.

For nearly a thousand years, some Ashkenazi communities have had the custom of introducing young children to Torah learning by coating the letters of the aleph-bet with honey and letting the kids lick each one as they learn.

What a gorgeous introduction. Too often today, Jewish culture and education are seen as burdensome obligations, something to manage and “get through.”

It’s one thing to be Jewish because “everyone hates us.” How much better to build the connection on the incredible treasures of Jewish culture and spirituality.

The Rambam understood this. In Hilchot Teshuvah 10:1-2, he says serving God from love is the highest level, the level of Abraham. Children learn through fear and a desire for reward, but those motivators have to evolve toward love as the child grows.

Fear is a stage to move through, not a foundation upon which we build an identity.

The fear the Rambam discusses is not a fear of antisemites; it’s a fear of divine punishment. Fear is a stage to move through, not a foundation upon which we build an identity.

Even our understanding of hatred can be rooted in pride rather than fear. The Talmud in Shabbat 89a connects the word “Sinai” with sinah (“hatred”), and many later teachers read this as the source of the nations’ hatred toward Israel. Strip away the shifting excuses, and what the hatred boils down to is a revulsion against the message and, by extension, the messengers.

There is something daunting in the Torah’s high moral standard. Some people see it and are inspired; others see it and want it destroyed.

This reframes antisemitism. It is no longer some random and irrational force, but something young Jews can understand. Moreover, this understanding gives them reason to take pride in what they carry, even when it draws hatred. They become like torches in a cave, whose light unsettles some but illuminates the right path.

Love of Torah and love of Israel are not separate projects. The tradition that gave us Sinai also gave us the promise of the Land. A teenager who has wrestled with the stories of Abraham and the covenant will defend Israel very differently from one who has only memorized talking points. Knowledge equips our children; love sustains them.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of learning with many people who lack a formal Jewish education. I remember learning Pirkei Avot with a businessman in his 50s in his boardroom. He was very taken by the teaching: “Who is wealthy? The one who is satisfied with his portion.”

I knew it had landed when he looked up at me and asked, “Why did no one ever teach me this before?” I don’t want our children asking that question at 50.

So let’s pair every advocacy program with learning, such as a text study at the close of each session. Make it as sweet as it is deep. And for parents, consider making Shabbat part of your family’s week: the glow of the candles, the aroma of challah, the time together. As Ahad Ha’am wrote, “More than the Jews have kept the Sabbath, the Sabbath has kept the Jews.”

Fear is, on some level, necessary and a reasonable place to start. But love is what produces lifelong dedication: love of the Jewish people, of the Land of Israel, of God and His Torah.

Our children are already hopeful. Let’s give them something worthy of that hope. As the psalmist said, “How sweet are Your words to my palate, sweeter than honey to my mouth!”

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