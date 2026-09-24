Israeli forces discover terror tunnels 80 feet underground in western Samaria

Israeli security forces discovered a tunnel 25 meters (82 feet) underground containing various weapons during a counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya in western Samaria, the Israel Police said on Wednesday.

Officers from the Samaria District crime-fighting unit and the Israel Border Police uncovered the shafts during a targeted, intelligence-based raid, according to a statement.

This is not Gaza or Lebanon. This 25-meter long tunnel was uncovered by the IDF in Qalqylia, an Arab city in the West Bank only a few kilometers away from several Jewish cities. It contained assault and sniper rifles, burner phones, and fertilizer used in the production of IEDs. pic.twitter.com/QCotrJqszh — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) September 23, 2026

Troops also found a second tunnel in the early stages of construction during operations in Qalqilya, which lies about one mile from Kfar Saba, one of the largest cities in Israel’s Sharon region.

Following searches of the area, forces seized an M-16 rifle, a sniper rifle, ammunition, phones and a digital video recorder. They also found fertilizer, which police noted can be used to manufacture explosive devices.

Four suspects were arrested at the scene and taken for questioning.