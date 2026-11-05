Israeli forces seize gunpowder, IDF uniforms in northern Jerusalem raid

Israeli forces seized about 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of suspected gunpowder, a pipe adapted to build an explosive device and five sets of Israel Defense Forces and Border Police uniforms in Jerusalem’s Shuafat camp, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

Jerusalem District Police and Border Police officers carried out the raid under the direction of the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Officers also confiscated tactical protective equipment, according to the statement.

The items were sent for forensic examination, and the investigation is ongoing, police added.