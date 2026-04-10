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News   Israel News

Israeli Health Ministry: 7,527 treated at hospitals since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

Of those, 108 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Apr. 10, 2026

Israeli Health Ministry: 7,527 treated at hospitals since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

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Israeli security and rescue forces inspect the damage at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage in Ganei Tikva in central Israel, March 26, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue personnel inspect the damage at the scene where an Iranian missile caused damage in Ganei Tikva, east of Ramat Gan, March 26, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

A total of 7,527 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

Of those, 108 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition, 13 in serious condition, 27 in moderate condition and 66 in satisfactory condition, according to the ministry.

The ministry did not report any casualties admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

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