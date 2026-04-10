Israeli Health Ministry: 7,527 treated at hospitals since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

A total of 7,527 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

Of those, 108 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition, 13 in serious condition, 27 in moderate condition and 66 in satisfactory condition, according to the ministry.

The ministry did not report any casualties admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.