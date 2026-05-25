More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Israel, Canada issue very different readouts of foreign ministers call

Gideon Sa’ar referred to the “extremist, anti-Israel flotilla activists,” while Anita Anand said there was “serious concern with Israel’s mistreatment of Canadian participants in the flotilla.”

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Anita Anand
Anita Anand, Canadian foreign affairs minister, in Riga on May 19, 2026. Credit: Laura Celmiņa/Latvian Foreign Ministry.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Gideon Sa’ar and Anita Anand, foreign affairs ministers of Israel and Canada respectively, agreed on Monday that they held a phone call. But readouts from Jerusalem and Ottawa appeared to emphasize very different aspects of that conversation.

Sa’ar stated at about 11:30 a.m. Eastern time that he had spoken with Ananad and that he “described the sole aim of the extremist, anti-Israel flotilla activists: provocation at the service of Hamas.”

“Just look at the what they did afterwards in Spain, Greece and Austria,” the Israeli minister stated. “Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.”

“I also highlighted the horrific antisemitic wave in Canada—an average of 19 incidents a day,” he added. “The Canadian government must take steps against antisemitic incitement and attacks.”

Anand issued a readout nearly four-and-a-half hours later.

“Spoke this morning with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to raise Canada’s serious concern with Israel’s mistreatment of Canadian participants in the flotilla,” the Canadian minister stated. “I raised that denying Canadian citizens access to consular services while they were detained violates the Vienna Convention and must never happen again.”

“Canada is providing Israeli authorities with evidence of this mistreatment,” Anand stated. “We have asked for and expect an independent investigation and those responsible to be held to account.”

“We also discussed the deplorable rise of antisemitism in Canada and the steps that the government of Canada is taking to protect Canada’s Jewish community from hate and violence,” she added.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Community Security Service
U.S. News
Jewish vets march under heightened security at Memorial Day parade
CSS volunteers coordinated with law enforcement amid rising Jew-hatred threats nationwide.
May 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, May 25, 2026. Credit: FOZ.
Israel News
Iran will play Trump, and he will get his revenge, US evangelical leader predicts
In an interview with JNS, Mike Evans says Tehran will betray any deal with Washington, prompting the president to “finish the job.”
May 25, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Members of the Cape Town Jewish community hold a rally during the Cape Town Marathon, May 24, 2026. Credit: SAZF-Cape Council.
Feature
Cape Town Jews rally behind tribute run for Bibas brothers
Hundreds turned out in a public display of Jewish pride during the Cape Town Marathon.
May 25, 2026
Steve Linde
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
U.S. News
Trump calls on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, others to sign Abraham Accords
The American leader said it would be an honor to see Iran join the peace treaty as well.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Dor Pintel, who runs an organic produce farm, collaborated with local guide Karmit Arbel Rumbak in the 13th Western Galilee Now Spring Festival, May 2026. Photo by Karmit Arbel Rumbak.
Feature
From patisserie to pottery, Western Galilee reopens its doors
After months of war and uncertainty, a popular spring festival brought Israelis back to the north.
May 25, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivers a televised address on a ceasefire in Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. Source: @LBpresidency/X.
Israel News
Aoun: Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon nonnegotiable
The Lebanese president spoke ahead of another round of U.S.-brokered talks between Beirut and Jerusalem
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Trionda, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 ball. Credit: © X/adidasfootball
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
FIFA Iran flag ban controversy explained
May. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum