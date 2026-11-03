Israeli Navy launches drill near Gaza border
(Nov. 3, 2026 / JNS)
The Israel Defense Forces on Monday night announced an Israeli Navy exercise in the Zikim Beach area, located near the Gaza border. The exercise will begin on Tuesday morning and is set to conclude at midday on Wednesday.
Heavy movement of security forces and navy vessels is expected during the drill. Gunfire and explosions will also be heard in the area, the IDF said.
“There is no concern of a security incident,” the military said in the Hebrew-language statement.
תרגיל צבאי של חיל הים יחל מחר בשעות הבוקר ויסתיים ביום רביעי בצהריים במרחב חוף זיקים.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 2, 2026
במסגרת התרגיל תורגש תנועה ערה של כוחות הביטחון, כלי שיט וכן ישמעו קולות ירי והדי פיצוצים במרחב.
אין חשש לאירוע ביטחוני