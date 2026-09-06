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News   Israel News

Israeli security forces find rocket in Samaria counter-terror raid

A 10-member Hamas terror cell was apprehended during the operation near Nablus (Shechem).

JNS Staff
Officers of the Israel Prison Service Central Unit operate in the Samaria city of Shechem (Nablus) early on Sept. 3, 2026, seizing and destroying lathes suspected of being used to manufacture and repair weapons. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Officers of the Israel Prison Service Central Unit operate in the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem) early on Sept. 3, 2026, seizing and destroying lathes suspected of being used to manufacture and repair weapons. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Sept. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli security forces apprehended a Hamas cell and dismantled a rocket during a counterterrorism raid in the Aqraba area, near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday.

The operation, which included forces of the Border Police’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit alongside the IDF and Shin Bet, was completed on Sunday morning, according to the joint statement.

The 10-member terrorist cell had been working to advance attacks against Israeli civilians, according to the statement. The rocket was found without a launcher and dismantled on the spot.

Questioning of one of the terrorists led forces to a weapons cache, the statement said. The cache held an M16 rifle and a large quantity of explosives intended for the production of improvised explosive devices.

“The security forces will continue to operate proactively and offensively to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria, in order to safeguard the security of residents in the area and Israeli civilians,” the statement added.

IDF soldiers on Friday completed a counterterrorism operation in the Qabatiya area in northern Samaria, apprehending five terrorists who were part of a cell planning an attack on civilians and security forces, the military said.

The operation was based on intelligence from the Shin Bet.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, the soldiers located and confiscated an M16 rifle and additional military equipment that had been concealed by the cell.

The soldiers apprehended the terrorists less than 10 minutes after arriving at the suspected locations. They were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that more than 10 wanted suspects had been arrested during a 48-hour brigade-level counterterrorism operation in the Nablus area of central Samaria.

During the operation, troops searched hundreds of sites and questioned dozens of suspects.

The soldiers also dismantled more than 30 weapons-production machines and confiscated firearms, handguns and ammunition.

“IDF soldiers will continue to operate proactively and offensively to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria, in order to safeguard the security of residents in the area and Israeli civilians,” the military said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday commended security personnel for the two-day operation.

“I commend our forces on a successful operation in Samaria in which they destroyed dozens of lathes for weapons manufacturing, seized dozens of weapons, and arrested individuals wanted for involvement in terrorism,” said Netanyahu.

“Our activity to thwart terrorism continues with full force in Judea and Samaria, Gaza, Lebanon, and every place where our enemies attempt to threaten the State of Israel,” he added.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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