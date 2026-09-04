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News   Israel News

IDF busts terror cell plotting attacks, detains wanted suspects in Samaria ops

Five terrorists apprehended in the Qabatiya area and more than 10 near Nablus.

JNS Staff
IDF troops raid the Palestinian city of Qabatiya, near Jenin, after a resident carried out a deadly attack in northern Israel, Dec. 27, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops raid Qabatiya, near Jenin in northern Samaria, after a resident carried out a deadly attack in northern Israel, Dec. 27, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Sept. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Friday completed a counterterrorism operation in the Qabatiya area in northern Samaria, apprehending five terrorists who were part of a cell planning an attack on civilians and security forces, the military said.

The operation was based on intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

During searches of the suspects’ homes, the soldiers located and confiscated an M16 rifle and additional military equipment that had been concealed by the cell.

The soldiers apprehended the terrorists less than 10 minutes after arriving at the suspected locations. They were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that more than 10 wanted suspects had been arrested during a 48-hour brigade-level counterterrorism operation in the Nablus area of central Samaria.

During the operation, troops searched hundreds of sites and questioned dozens of suspects.

The soldiers also dismantled more than 30 weapons-production machines and confiscated firearms, handguns and ammunition.

“IDF soldiers will continue to operate proactively and offensively to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria, in order to safeguard the security of residents in the area and Israeli civilians,” the military said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday commended security personnel for the two-day operation.

“I commend our forces on a successful operation in Samaria in which they destroyed dozens of lathes for weapons manufacturing, seized dozens of weapons, and arrested individuals wanted for involvement in terrorism,” said Netanyahu.

“Our activity to thwart terrorism continues with full force in Judea and Samaria, Gaza, Lebanon, and every place where our enemies attempt to threaten the State of Israel,” he added.

Judea and Samaria Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
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