Israeli soldier who lost leg in Gaza completes NYC Marathon

An Israeli soldier who lost his right leg while fighting in Gaza in November 2023 completed the New York City Marathon on Sunday, nearly three years after his injury.

Boris Shtonda, 29, a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite Duvdevan unit, was severely wounded during combat in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip. He finished the Nov. 1 marathon using a prosthetic leg, recording an official time of 6 hours, 31 minutes and 41 seconds.