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News   Israel News

Israeli startups raise $3.3 billion in June

The total is $200 million short of the country’s all-time one-month record of investment.

JNS Staff
Tel Aviv, June 15, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Tel Aviv, June 15, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli startups raised total capital of $3.3 billion in June, financial outlet Globes reported on Wednesday.

The biggest fundraising round was made by marketing analytics company AppsFlyer, which raised $1.3 billion, the report read.

Cybersecurity firm Cyera raised $600 million and networking solutions firm DriveNets raised $410 million.

In the first three months of 2026, Israeli startups raised $3.1 billion. Israel’s all-time record of capital raised in one month is $3.5 billion in October 2021.

During that same year, Israeli firms raised $25.6 billion, which remains the Jewish state’s record to date.

The final figure for June 2026 might be higher than the one noted in the report, according to Globes, since some companies do not publish the investments they received.

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