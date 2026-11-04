Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech

Israeli startups and technology companies announced at least $872 million in financing across 14 deals in October, with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity featuring prominently, according to a report published on Sunday by CTech.

The two largest announcements accounted for $620 million of the total. Cloud-security company Upwind expanded its financing round to $400 million, including $300 million first reported in September, at a $3.8 billion valuation. Fintech firm Capitolis secured $220 million in equity and debt financing at a $1.9 billion valuation.