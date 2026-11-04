Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
Israeli startups and technology companies announced at least $872 million in financing across 14 deals in October, with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity featuring prominently, according to a report published on Sunday by CTech.
The two largest announcements accounted for $620 million of the total. Cloud-security company Upwind expanded its financing round to $400 million, including $300 million first reported in September, at a $3.8 billion valuation. Fintech firm Capitolis secured $220 million in equity and debt financing at a $1.9 billion valuation.
🇮🇱 Israeli startups raised at least $872 MILLION in October alone!— Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 4, 2026
Across 14 funding rounds, Israeli innovation continues to attract major global investment, with AI and cybersecurity leading the way.
Small country. Big ideas. Even bigger investments. 🚀🇮🇱…