Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)
Israel’s 26th Knesset is set to convene for its inaugural session on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., when all 120 lawmakers will be sworn in during a ceremony attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the Knesset announced.
One week away: Inaugural sitting of the 26th Knesset. The new Knesset is due to convene on Tuesday, November 10, for its inaugural sitting in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, during which 120 MKs will be sworn in— The Knesset (@KnessetENG) November 3, 2026
For more on work of the Knesset: https://t.co/eShC1SmEuV pic.twitter.com/t7GLe2sH1z