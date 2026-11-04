Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10

One week away: Inaugural sitting of the 26th Knesset. The new Knesset is due to convene on Tuesday, November 10, for its inaugural sitting in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, during which 120 MKs will be sworn in

For more on work of the Knesset: https://t.co/eShC1SmEuV pic.twitter.com/t7GLe2sH1z