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News   Israel News

Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover

El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.

Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits

Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover

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An Israir plane at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
An Israir plane at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.

Israeli airline Israir announced on Thursday that it is canceling its regular scheduled flights planned through the end of March due to airspace restrictions and limited operations amid the war with Iran.

Israel’s second-largest carrier will continue outbound and inbound repatriation flights during this time, alongside the country’s other three airlines.

“In line with the Transportation Ministry’s outline, which restricts the number of seats on each flight, Israir will do its best to accommodate some of the passengers whose flights were canceled on flights operating during the current period,” the airline said. “The supply of seats is significantly less than the demand and the number of planned flights before the start of the war, and it may not be possible to accommodate all requests.”

El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights through the end of next week.

The week-long Passover holiday, which is traditionally a high season for travelers to and from Israel, begins at sundown on April 1.

No international airlines have been operating flights to Israel since the outbreak of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Israeli carriers offering limited and restricted service, focused on repatriation.

Business and Economy Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Travel
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits is an award-winning international journalist who is an Israel correspondent and feature news writer at JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is now based in Tel Aviv.
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