Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover

Israeli airline Israir announced on Thursday that it is canceling its regular scheduled flights planned through the end of March due to airspace restrictions and limited operations amid the war with Iran.

Israel’s second-largest carrier will continue outbound and inbound repatriation flights during this time, alongside the country’s other three airlines.

“In line with the Transportation Ministry’s outline, which restricts the number of seats on each flight, Israir will do its best to accommodate some of the passengers whose flights were canceled on flights operating during the current period,” the airline said. “The supply of seats is significantly less than the demand and the number of planned flights before the start of the war, and it may not be possible to accommodate all requests.”

El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights through the end of next week.

The week-long Passover holiday, which is traditionally a high season for travelers to and from Israel, begins at sundown on April 1.

No international airlines have been operating flights to Israel since the outbreak of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Israeli carriers offering limited and restricted service, focused on repatriation.

