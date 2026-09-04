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Katz: Israel won’t leave South Lebanon security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed

The defense minister said the IDF’s capture of the Ali al-Taher Ridge completed a key step in the process.

JNS Staff
Defense Minister Israel Katz addresses a Rosh Hashana toast at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Defense Ministry.
Defense Minister Israel Katz addresses a Rosh Hashanah toast at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Defense Ministry.
(Sept. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israel will not withdraw from Southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country and the danger posed by attacks from the Land of the Cedars is neutralized, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and I are leading a clear and uncompromising policy, implemented every day by the IDF: Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon and the threats to the residents of the Galilee are removed,” Katz said.

“The capture of Ali al-Taher is an important step toward achieving this goal,” he added.

Katz said the IDF’s capture of the Ali al-Taher Ridge in southeastern Lebanon marked the completion of a phase in consolidating Israel’s hold on the security zone.

The decision to advance toward the ridge was made after intelligence indicated the presence of Hezbollah command-and-control tunnels there, according to the defense minister.

The tunnels served as a command center for attacks on IDF troops and the Galilee, while the ridge constituted Hezbollah’s last commanding position protecting the Nabatieh area, giving it strategic importance, Katz said.

The IDF operated in difficult terrain during both offensive and defensive operations on the ridge.

“I closely followed the activity on the ridge, including maintaining contact with the forces in the field, and I was deeply impressed by their commitment to the mission,” Katz said.

He noted that to protect Israeli troops, a strict information blackout had been imposed on details of the operation.

“In a complex and systematic operation, the mission was completed and the tunnels were cleared of terrorists,” Katz said. “I salute the determination of the IDF command and the courage of the fighters.”

The IDF said earlier on Friday that troops from the 36th Division had operated in recent weeks to clear and neutralize two underground routes in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area.

The troops established operational control of the ridge both above and below ground and cleared the area of Hezbollah terrorists. Some were killed, while others fled, according to the military.

The operation to neutralize the underground infrastructure is continuing. Once it is completed, the IDF will adjust its defensive posture based on its assessment of the situation.

The underground network contained command centers, weapons-storage rooms, generator rooms, living quarters, showers and a kitchen, enabling Hezbollah terrorists to conduct operations and remain underground for extended periods.

The IDF described it as a strategic underground network built over two decades with Iranian funding and planning.

The IDF said its operations over recent weeks had neutralized the enemy’s ability to launch attacks from the underground routes.

Katz said the IDF would now complete the neutralization of the tunnels and deploy tactically to maintain control of the ridge and prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing itself there.

The military said it would continue operating in the security zone and would respond to any attempt by Hezbollah to attack Israeli troops, while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.

Defense and Security Hezbollah
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