Likud, Yashar, B’Yachad agree to continue coalition talks

Representatives of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar and Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad (Together) parties met on Sunday for initial coalition negotiations and agreed to continue discussions on forming a government.

“The meeting took place in a businesslike atmosphere, and it was agreed that dialogue between the sides would continue,” the parties said in a joint statement.

Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 8, is seeking to assemble a coalition following the Oct. 27 election, which left neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor his principal opponents with a Knesset majority.