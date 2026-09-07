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News   Israel News

MK Tropper folds Zionist Home Party into Eisenkot’s Yashar

Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot published a list of “symbolic” candidates, impacted by the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, that will round out the bottom of his Knesset slate.

JNS Staff
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot visits Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Gaza border, as part of his election campaign, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot visits Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Gaza border, as part of his election campaign, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
(Sept. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The head of Israel’s Yashar Party, Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, on Sunday finalized a political merger with lawmaker Chili Tropper’s Zionist Home Party, who had earlier in the day dissolved his party’s alliance with Knesset member Yoaz Hendel’s The Reservists Party.

“Chili is a values-driven and statesmanlike leader, a man of action and service, and a partner in our belief in responsibility, national unity and a deep commitment to the State of Israel,” Eisenkot wrote on social media.

Tropper is slated to be placed sixth on Eisenkot’s list and is expected to receive a top ministerial role if Yashar forms Israel’s next coalition, Hebrew media reported.

Two other members of Tropper’s party have joined Yashar, with realistic spots on its list: Shira Shapira, the mother of Staff Sgt. Aner Shapira, who was slain during the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023; and Elyasaf Peretz, whose brothers Uriel and Eliraz fell in combat.

The two candidates are expected to slot in 10th and 20th or 21st place, respectively, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Shlomi Yehiav, former chairman of the National Union of Israeli Students, is also expected to enter the Yahar list from Tropper’s party.

“The addition of Chili, Shira, Elisaf and Shlomi strengthens the principled, high-quality team we are building and the Zionist, service-oriented and statesmanlike alternative to the October 7 government,” Eisenkot continued in a Hebrew-language post.

“We will continue bringing forces together and broadening our ranks in order to win the election,” he added. Eisenkot will unveil the full scope of his party’s slate on Monday evening.

Tropper’s former partner, Hendel, declared on Sunday a merger with economist and political figure Yaron Zelekha, who heads the New Economic Party. Of late, the two have separately polled below the threshold of four seats required to enter the Knesset.

Yashar declares symbolic Oct. 7-related list

On Monday morning, Yashar published a 10-place list that would seal the party’s 110th to 120th places for the Knesset (the Israeli parliament comprises 120 seats).

Among these candidates is Ohad Ben Ami, a survivor of the Oct. 7 massacre who was kidnapped together with his wife, Raz, into Gaza from their home in Kibbutz Be’eri; Shira and Eli Albag, the parents of Cpl. Liri Albag, who was abducted from the Nahal Oz base and has since been released and returned to military service; and Saphir Zohav Hamami, the spouse of former commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Strip Col. Asaf Hamami, who was killed while defending Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7.

These individuals “represent the spirit that Yashar is seeking to bring to the Knesset and the next government: to be worthy of the heavy price that has been paid, demand accountability, investigate the failures, rebuild the country and restore trust between its citizens and its leadership,” Eisenkot wrote in Hebrew on Facebook.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
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