MK whose brothers were Hamas hostages tells JNS he’ll give voice to Oct. 7 victims

Yisrael Beiteinu lawmaker Sharon Sharabi told JNS on Thursday that he would work to give a voice in the Knesset to bereaved families, former captives and “everyone whose life was transformed” on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Sadly, far too many of them still feel that the state is overlooking them today,” said Sharabi.

His two brothers, Eli and Yossi Sharabi, were taken hostage by the Hamas terror group during the Oct. 7 onslaught. Eli Sharabi was freed as part of a ceasefire agreement in February 2025, while Yossi was killed in captivity. His remains were released in a deal eight months later.

Sharabi said his first term as a member of Knesset is “a deeply moving experience that, above all, carries a profound sense of duty.”

One of his primary tasks, he said, will be to ensure that Oct. 7 victims receive “the guidance and assistance necessary for their rehabilitation.”

He also pledged to work for care for people struggling with PTSD and push for support for reservists and their families that addresses “the heavy toll they pay at home and in their professional lives.”