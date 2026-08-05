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News   Israel News

Nefesh B’Nefesh launches teacher aliyah program

The initiative with two government ministries aims to place North American educators in Israeli classrooms by the 2027-2028 school year.

JNS Staff
From right: Nefesh B'Nefesh co-founder Rabbi Yehoshua Fass; Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer; Nefesh B'Nefesh co-founder Tony Gelbart; Aliyah and Integration Ministry Director-General Dganit Senkar-Lange; and Education Ministry Director-General Meir Shimoni at the launch of the National Educators Aliyah Program in Jerusalem, Aug. 5, 2026. Credit: Yonit Schiller.
From right: Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder Rabbi Yehoshua Fass; Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer; Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder Tony Gelbart; Aliyah and Integration Ministry Director-General Dganit Senkar-Lange; and Education Ministry Director-General Meir Shimoni at the launch of the National Educators Aliyah Program in Jerusalem, Aug. 5, 2026. Credit: Yonit Schiller.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Nefesh B’Nefesh announced on Wednesday the launch of Israel’s first National Educators Aliyah Program, a joint effort with the Education Ministry and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry to recruit Jewish teachers from North America amid a worsening national teacher shortage.

The shortage is most severe in English, math and science, and in the country’s central regions, according to the organization. Thousands of teachers already in the system lack full certification or are teaching outside their fields, it said.

The program is intended to let candidates complete credential recognition and licensing before they immigrate rather than after, so they can enter classrooms soon after arrival. Organizers expect to begin identifying hundreds of prospective teachers this year, with placements targeted for the 2027-2028 academic year.

The Education Ministry will map staffing needs by subject, region and school, and a centralized database will match candidates with openings. Aliyah fairs, webinars and parlor meetings are planned across North America during 2026-2027. Post-arrival support will include job placement, certification coursework, Hebrew-language instruction for the classroom and mentoring by veteran immigrant teachers.

“The teacher shortage is one of the greatest challenges facing Israel’s education system, and we are committed to addressing it with every tool at our disposal,” Education Minister Yoav Kisch said.

The initiative follows the International Medical Aliyah Program, launched by Nefesh B’Nefesh in 2024, which the group said has brought more than 1,000 physicians to Israel.

“When the government removes barriers, actively facilitates professional licensing and credential recognition, and supports new immigrants as they transition into the workforce, the results speak for themselves,” said Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer.

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