Netanyahu, Eisenkot to meet for security briefing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot are scheduled to meet on Thursday for a diplomatic and security briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, according to a joint statement. Netanyahu’s military secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, will also attend.

The meeting comes after Eisenkot appealed to Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday, alleging that Netanyahu’s office had failed to arrange security briefings.

Eisenkot asked for “regular, structured and comprehensive” briefings as he attempts to form a new government following the Oct. 27 Knesset election.

Netanyahu’s office rejected the allegations, denouncing Eisenkot’s letter as a “transparent attempt” to politicize national security.