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News   Israel News

Netanyahu’s Likud party accuses Eisenkot of ‘wild incitement’

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Likud Party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early on Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Likud Party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early on Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Likud party on Sunday accused Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot of “wild incitement” against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief of staff, Ido Norden.

Eisenkot had accused Netanyahu and his associates of posing “a real, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy” after Channel 12‘s “Uvda” program reported that people connected to Netanyahu’s office may have manipulated police arrests of Arab political activists on Oct. 27, Election Day.

“While the prime minister extends a hand for unity, Eisenkot and his allies issue inflammatory and inciting statements filled with venomous language every day,” the party said in a Hebrew-language statement.

Likud defended Norden, saying he had fulfilled his legal obligation by reporting to police “suspected serious criminal activity,” a reference to alleged vote-buying by Ra’am party activists on the eve of the election.

“The absurdity of Eisenkot’s wild incitement is glaring,” the party said.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Benjamin Netanyahu
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