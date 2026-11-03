Otzma Yehudit’s Gotliv urges Bennett, Liberman to join right-wing government

Incoming Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Tally Gotliv urged B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman on Monday to join a broad right-wing government.

She called on the two politicians to secure their standing “both in the eyes of the people and before God,” and to act “for the sake of this nation’s resilience and the preservation of its security.”

Otherwise, Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot “might come to rely on the Joint List,” she warned. She noted that the mostly Arab faction “undermines the very existence of a Jewish state.”

She said the Joint List’s representatives have declared that a victory for their party is “a victory for Gaza and a victory for the terror machine.”

Gotliv also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party should have reminded voters who Bennett and Liberman really are. Instead, the Likud campaign focused heavily on a “broad national” or “broad unity” government, she said.

She also claimed Liberman had previously pledged not to join a government with the United Arab List (Ra’am), but ultimately did so. Liberman had also spoken of bringing Jordanian troops into Areas A and B of Judea and Samaria, she said.

“The bloc as a whole has fallen short,” Gotliv concluded.