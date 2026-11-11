Police arrest Hebron groom over camel abuse at wedding

The Israel Police on Wednesday arrested four Palestinians from Hebron, including a groom, on suspicion of abusing a camel at a wedding, the force said.

Police identified the suspects as two men aged 59 and 53 and their sons, aged 27 and 26. One of the sons is the groom.

Police said they opened an investigation after a video of the wedding went viral on social media. According to police, it showed the suspects forcing the camel to drink various beverages, including alcoholic drinks, and attacking it.

They said the suspects were taken for questioning at the Hebron police station.

Walid Abu Haya, Israel’s ambassador to Georgia, condemned the abuse in an X post on Tuesday. “It always outrages me to see such torture and terrorism against animals, and yet no one cares,” he wrote.