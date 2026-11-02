Police release suspects in alleged election bribery case

The Israel Police on Sunday released two of three suspects in an alleged voter-bribery case connected to the country’s Oct. 27 election.

A judge rejected police requests for further restrictions on the three suspects. One was released subject to unspecified conditions, while another was ordered to remain under house arrest for eight days. The third suspect’s detention was extended for two days.

The three were among political activists arrested before polls opened with envelopes containing cash allegedly intended to bribe voters. Police later arrested four additional suspects and said those detained were connected to the Ra’am Party, which has denied involvement.

Israeli Central Elections Committee Chairman Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg said on Sunday that the election was conducted properly and that its results reflected the will of the voters.