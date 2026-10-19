More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Regavim influencers attacked in Turmus Ayya

“The propaganda against us runs so deep that even an incident in which Israelis are attacked will be reported as ‘Jewish settler violence,’” said former JNS podcast host Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who was in one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Josh Hasten
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum holding the rock that smashed their window
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the No. 5 candidate on the Amcha Yisrael Party list in Israel’s upcoming elections and a former host of JNS’s The Quad podcast, displays a rock that smashed her car window, lightly wounding a passenger, during a visit to the Binyamin village of Turmus Ayya, Oct. 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.
(Oct. 19, 2026 / JNS)

A group of social media influencers participating in a tour of Palestinian homes in the Binyamin village of Turmus Ayya, organized by the Regavim movement, came under attack on Monday morning.

Turmus Ayya is located in Area B of Judea and Samaria, where the Palestinian Authority exercises civilian control and Israel retains security responsibility. The village is also known for its large population of U.S.-Palestinian dual citizens, estimated to make up 80% to 90% of its residents.

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the No. 5 candidate on the Amcha Yisrael Party list in Israel’s upcoming elections and a former host of JNS’s The Quad podcast, was among those on the tour.

She recounted the incident to JNS.

Hassan-Nahoum said the group was divided into three cars, and were peacefully touring the area, when they were approached by around seven young Palestinian men who “aggressively surrounded their vehicles.”

The group demanded that they leave the area.

According to Hassam-Nahoum, when the group saw how angry the locals were, they turned their cars around and headed toward the village’s exit.

She said that another six to 10 Arabs were waiting at the exit with huge rocks, and began pelting the vehicles.

“We all ducked, but one of the thrown rocks smashed into our car, shattering the window,” she said.

One of the passengers in her vehicle was lightly wounded in the attack, and received medical treatment from Israel Defense Forces medics in the area after exiting the village, she said.

The incident, she said, reflected what she described as a deeply entrenched anti-Israel bias.

“The propaganda against us runs so deep that even an incident in which Israelis are attacked will be reported as ‘Jewish settler violence.’ We were simply driving around peacefully. These people can go to Jerusalem and pray on the Temple Mount, while we can’t even enter the village. That’s the warped reality we live in,” she said.

A Regavim spokesperson told JNS that the group was shaken by the attack but remained committed to exposing the reality on the ground.

“It was a terrifying incident, and we felt lucky to have escaped unharmed. We’ve taken part in these types of tours many times without incident, so it was a terrible feeling. We shouldn’t have to live with these kinds of threats, but we will continue to tell the truth about what’s happening here, both throughout Israel and around the world,” the spokesperson said.

Judea and Samaria
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio Oct. 7
U.S. News
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
The U.S. secretary of state listed conflicts across the Middle East, which he maintained are instigated directly by Tehran or its proxies.
October 19, 2026 07:01 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks at the inaugural Judea Conference, in the ancient Susya synagogue, Oct. 18, 2026. Credit: Josh Hasten
Israel News
Huckabee highlights Jewish connection to the land during Susya visit
At the inaugural Judea Conference, the ambassador pointed to the region’s biblical roots and unveiled an ancient stone from Susya’s synagogue.
October 19, 2026 05:13 AM
Josh Hasten
The aftermath of the ransacking of a synagogue in Paris, France on Oct. 17, 2026. Photo courtesy of C.H.A.R.
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A view of the former offices of UNRWA in Jerusalem after they were demolished by Israeli authorities following legislation passed by the Knesset, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
The compound will house an IDF recruitment office and museum, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King said.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
ADL condemns threatening letters sent to US officials, some containing white powder
07:39
Palestinian terrorists hurl rock at Knesset candidate Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
07:25
Samaria: Stolen flock located in Palestinian village
07:05
Netanyahu presents new security doctrine amid War of Redemption
06:44
Sa’ar rebukes Iranian FM over comments on unrest in France
06:21
IDF cancels leave, orders reinforcements ahead of Oct. 27 election
06:05
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies: ‘Don’t test us’
06:01
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
05:44
Two suspects caught after attempted infiltration of Binyamin farm
05:22
IDF: Hamas plotted to place bombs near Gaza camps to ‘confuse the enemy’
05:02
Hadassah expands internationally with medical center in Cyprus
04:41
IRGC threatens to turn Israel into ‘scorched earth’
04:21
Elbit wins $235 million rocket, launcher contract for European customer
04:01
BBC AI specialist defended Hamas, served prison term, ‘Telegraph’ reports
03:40
Ben-Gvir: Police cracking down on mosque noise nationwide
03:21
Israeli envoy to JNS: Dutch-Israeli ties at ‘lowest point’ amid rising antisemitism
02:59
Huckabee opens first international Judea Conference in Hebron Hills
02:39
After Trump threat, Araghchi warns Iran has unfinished business
02:19
Israeli FM Sa’ar thanks Sen. Rick Scott for ‘opposing the boycott movement’
01:59
10 arrested in Samaria after attacks on diplomats, journalist
01:44
Gaza: IDF slays three Hamas terrorists
01:27
US missions across Mideast warn of Iranian threats, Houthi escalation
01:08
Katz welcomes Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu
14:14
Netanyahu: Only he, Trump can ‘eliminate Iranian threat’
14:10
Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘extraordinary endorsement’
14:09
Herzog marks 40 years since IAF navigator Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon
13:33
Senior Israeli official to JNS following endorsement: ‘Trump and Netanyahu are an epic tag team’
13:08
Israel marks Aliyah Day, honoring Jewish immigrants’ contributions
12:52
Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election
12:07
Key section of improved Route 60 opens between Judea and Jerusalem
11:06
KKL-JNF advances security, firefighting plan for Israeli communities
10:05
John Paulson pledges record $250 million to Hebrew University
08:44
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
08:23
EU takes ‘positive note’ of Israeli condemnations of Judea, Samaria violence
08:03
Israel says Hamas extortion of Gaza merchants threatens ceasefire aid deliveries
07:45
IDF warns Gazans not to approach Yellow Line
07:25
Herzog to visit Hungary for diplomatic talks, Jewish leadership conference
07:05
Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks
06:44
Iranian parliament approves new defense minister
06:25
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
05:55
Border Police arrest five Palestinians near Jerusalem
05:32
Top Iranian official: New war plan ‘more devastating’ than past rounds
05:12
Tyson legal team slams Supreme over Israeli-Palestinian flag swap
04:55
Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
04:31
Dummy bomb found in Samaria with ‘Nukhba Battalion’ flag
04:11
Lebanese president seeks French help to prevent security vacuum after UNIFIL mandate ends
03:49
Herzog wishes Israeli students success as academic year begins
03:31
Netanyahu’s goals for Trump’s last two years: end Iran threat, expand Abraham Accords
03:10
Rubio urges Israel to crack down on Judea, Samaria violence
02:49
Katz threatens strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure
More Updates
JNS TV
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
October 19, 2026 05:39 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
Joseph Milstein
Michael Freund
Opinion
Sweet home Alabama: An unlikely Jewish story of the Deep South
Michael Freund