More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Sa’ar accuses Turkey of hypocrisy over Syria, vows Israel will keep defending itself

The Israeli foreign minister said Ankara occupies parts of Syria while criticizing Jerusalem for maintaining a narrow security buffer against terrorist threats.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a signing ceremony for an agreement establishing the future permanent campus of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a signing ceremony for an agreement establishing the future permanent campus of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Aug. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday accused Ankara of hypocrisy after his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, criticized Israel’s actions in Syria, saying Jerusalem would continue taking all necessary measures to protect its citizens.

In a statement posted on X, Sa’ar said Fidan had accused Israel of destabilizing Syria for taking “the minimum measures necessary to protect Israeli citizens from attacks.”

“These are the same Turkish leaders who have spent decades violating the sovereignty of Syria while cynically lecturing others on international law,” Sa’ar wrote.

He said Turkey occupies about 5% of Syrian territory and is seeking to establish military bases inside the country “to undermine Israel’s security.”

By contrast, Sa’ar said, Israel controls a buffer zone amounting to “just one-tenth of one percent” of Syrian territory to prevent terrorist groups from attacking the Jewish state from southern Syria.

He said the security zone became necessary after Syrian terrorists violated the 1974 Israel-Syria Separation of Forces Agreement by entering the demilitarized buffer zone in December 2024.

Sa’ar also accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government of repeatedly violating the sovereignty of neighboring states through military operations against Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq, maintaining its decades-long military presence in northern Cyprus, and drawing international criticism over its human rights record.

“What Minister Fidan wants is for Israel to stop protecting itself from threats to its security. This will not happen,” Sa’ar said. “Israel will continue to take all measures necessary to defend its citizens against any threat.”

The exchange came a week after Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli sharply criticized Turkey following Fidan’s meeting in Ankara with a Hamas delegation led by the group’s newly elected political chief, Khalil al-Hayya.

Chikli accused Erdoğan’s government of becoming “the command center for Hamas’s rapists and murderers,” alleging that Hamas operatives were living freely in Turkish hotels while planning terrorist attacks in Europe.

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan congratulated al-Hayya on his election as Hamas Political Bureau chief and reaffirmed Ankara’s support for what he called the “just” Palestinian cause. He also pledged continued support for Gaza and praised Hamas’s role in efforts to achieve peace.

Al-Hayya, who left Gaza before Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and is now based primarily in Qatar, has led Hamas’s negotiating team in ceasefire talks with the United States. In January 2025, he described the Oct. 7 attacks, in which Hamas terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others into Gaza, as “a source of pride for our people … to be passed down from generation to generation.”

Middle East Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein