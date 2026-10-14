Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh

An Israeli civilian found suspected unexploded ordnance in the Eshtaol Forest near Beit Shemesh on Wednesday, the Israel Police said.

The civilian reported the suspicious object to the police’s 100 emergency hotline, according to the statement.

Bomb disposal experts “are currently examining the suspicious object and handling it in a professional and safe manner,” the force said. “As part of the operation, an explosion is expected to be heard in the area.”

Police urged the public to keep away from any suspected munition, not to touch or move it, and to call 100 immediately.

تعمل قوات من الشرطة ومن ضمنها حرس الحدود وخبراء المتفجرات في لواء اورشليم #القدس حاليًّا في غابة #إشتاؤول، إثر بلاغ من مواطن حول العثور على جسم مشبوه يُعتقد أنه بقايا لوسيلة #قتالية قديمة. وعملت القوات ميدانيًّا على إغلاق #المنطقة وإبعاد المواطنين لضمان سلامتهم. ويعكف خبراء… pic.twitter.com/O0aZUmLlTO — شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) October 14, 2026

On Monday, Elazar Yair Wilensky, a ninth-grade student, was killed when unexploded ordnance detonated during a school trip in northern Israel. The blast also wounded 23 other students and a teacher.

The Israel Defense Forces said that the device was likely an unexploded Hezbollah cluster munition left in the area.

The IDF’s Home Front Command subsequently announced that it was expanding public warnings about unexploded ordnance. The campaign will distribute safety guidelines through the Home Front Command’s communication channels and local authorities.