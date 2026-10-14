More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Refuting the genocide claim is not news

Some 75 U.S. military officers and experts defend Israel’s conduct, and the media won’t report it.

Gregg Mashberg
BBC News Media
Icon of the BBC News app on a smartphone screen. Credit: Brett Jordan/Pexels.
Gregg Mashberg
Gregg Mashberg Gregg Mashberg
Gregg Mashberg is a member of the board of directors of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism. Follow him on X: @gregg_mashberg.
(Oct. 14, 2026 / JNS)

On Oct. 7, the third anniversary of Hamas’s barbaric invasion of Israel, more than 75 retired senior American military officers and legal experts issued an extraordinary open letter rejecting categorically that Israel is guilty of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Drawing on their experience commanding American forces in combat, these generals and admirals state: “Israel has not committed genocide but rather set a high bar for how to conduct urban warfare against an enemy who will stop at nothing, including the death of its own civilians.”

The open letter, organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), is not only about Israel; it is about America, as well. Falsely accusing Israel of genocide, the letter explained, threatens America’s national security by setting a dangerous precedent for future American military operations.

No major American news organization has reported on the JINSA letter. In the days since its release, there has been no media coverage outside the Jewish and Israeli press and social media.

To be sure, Israel’s and Jewish groups’ rejection of the genocide charge has been reported, but the open letter is qualitatively different. It reflects the informed and independent judgment of former leaders of the U.S. military rebutting the charge. It stands alone.

Contrast this silence with the extensive coverage afforded to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s genocide accusations against Israel (here, here and here) and other recent mainstream coverage of genocide accusations (here, here and here).

Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide is the deliberate destruction, in whole or in part, of a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. It is the gravest accusation that can be leveled against a nation and its people. Ironically, the convention was adopted as a reaction to the Holocaust.

A legal determination of genocide could be catastrophic for Israel, justifying sanctions and diplomatic and cultural isolation, even criminal prosecution. But short of a legal finding, the mere accusation is a badge of horror and ignominy that, as we see in the case of Israel, is a potent weapon.

The Genocide Convention does not authorize this abuse. It establishes an exacting legal standard based not simply on the number of people killed in battle (“genocide is not a quantitative crime,” the letter explains), but on a specific intent to destroy a protected group. In the case of Israel, the letter’s signatories conclude, the standard of proof has not been met: “Israel has neither intended to, nor destroyed, Palestinians as a group in Gaza.”

Falsely accusing Israel of genocide, the letter explained, threatens America’s national security.

The generals and admirals don’t deny the suffering of Gaza’s civilians or claim that every Israeli military action was necessarily lawful. Rather, they distinguish between the terrible consequences of urban warfare (instigated by Hamas) and the deliberate destruction of a people. The former happened in Gaza; the latter did not.

Contrary to accusations, the letter cites assessments describing Israel’s military as taking “an unprecedented combination of precautions to avoid civilian casualties,” including “call[ing] off strikes because of the presence of civilians.”

Further putting the lie to the genocide charge: “IDF soldiers have even put themselves in harm’s way to protect Palestinians seeking to flee the fighting from attack by Hamas.”

The “It’s a genocide!” lobby knows Israel’s conduct in Gaza does not meet the governing definition of the crime. So, their response is as dishonest as it is simple: change the definition. Thus has arisen the international effort before the International Court of Justice to replace the current stringent rule with a “politically malleable,” “facts and circumstances” standard for establishing genocide—see here, here and here.

But beyond the precise legal definition, the concept of genocide is embedded deeply in the public’s psyche. It reflects the absolute worst of humanity, so that even finding Israel guilty based on a relaxed and amorphous legal standard would remain a disaster for Israel. It is the word alone, no matter how the crime may be redefined, that would place Israel in the company of Pol Pot, Rwandan Hutus and, yes, Hitler.

That, not vindication of international human-rights law, is what this campaign is all about. Once Israel is officially branded a genocidal state, even if under a relaxed legal definition, Israel will be cornered. The goal of “South Africanizing” Israel and casting it out of the family of nations, as was the apartheid regime, would come that much closer to accomplishment.

As if more is needed to question the media’s failure to report what our former military commanders are telling us, the letter explains this is not just about Israel; it is about the United States as well:

The precedent established today regarding Israel will shape the conditions under which American forces fight tomorrow. Protecting civilians and preserving the ability of our nation to defend itself requires us to defend the truth when the laws of war are being distorted to make false charges of genocide.

The refusal to report this message is beyond troubling, and it gets worse.

On Oct. 9, just two days after JINSA released the officers’ letter, the Nobel Prize Committee awarded its coveted Peace Prize to Navi Pillay. In acknowledging the announcement of the award, Pillay, a strident critic of Israel long associated with the genocide charge, highlighted her work as the chair of the United Nations’ much-criticized Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which issued a report in September 2025 charging Israel with genocide in Gaza.

Speaking from the actual Nuremberg trial courtroom, she said, “The last thing I did is the delivery of the report on Gaza, naming what’s happening there as genocide.” She followed with, “Why would you need courage to speak the truth?”

These remarks—and Israel’s denials—were widely reported by mainstream media outlets.

At a moment when genocide is front-page news, including the bestowal of the ultimate honor of the Nobel Peace Prize on the U.N. official most identified with attacking Israel as a genocidal state, the media somehow couldn’t find the will to report the categorical rejection of the charge by no less than former leaders of America’s armed forces. By what measure of fairness, professionalism and integrity can journalists justify this deliberate omission?

The open letter is an independent and authoritative rebuttal of the hugely consequential charge of genocide against Israel. The mainstream media’s failure to report on it, despite otherwise covering the genocide charge extensively, is a searing indictment of the state of journalism today.

Hamas Gaza Strip Anti-Israel Bias United Nations
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
Supreme Court opts to hear case about how to define ‘material support’ for terrorism
That legal threshold “requires enough support to have some meaningful impact on the terrorist organization’s ability to achieve its goals,” a dissenting Fourth Circuit judge wrote. “Selling a hot dog to a terrorist would not count.”
October 13, 2026 04:43 PM
Andrew Bernard
Officials, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, attend the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO.
Israel News
Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
Israel’s foreign minister called it a historic day for ties between the two countries and an important day for the capital.
October 14, 2026 05:51 AM
Joshua Marks
Israeli Flag
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, David Isaac, Josh Hasten
U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on July 15, 2026. Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israeli, Lebanese leaders keep asking about Michigan Senate race, US senator says
“Both sides were talking about the Michigan Senate race, the Shia leadership of Lebanon and the Jewish leadership of Israel,” Sen. James Lankford said.
Oct. 12, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
09:30
FM Sa’ar hails ‘historic day’ as Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem
08:59
Netanyahu likens Oct. 7 failure to Pearl Harbor, 9/11
08:53
Suspected gas explosion sparks fire at factory in Kiryat Gat as Netanyahu visits city
08:19
Israeli student Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in school hike blast, laid to rest
08:08
Foreign activist faces deportation over shirt showing Netanyahu in sniper crosshairs
07:47
Netanyahu warns Tehran of response ‘it cannot even imagine’ if it attacks
07:27
Katz threatens Hezbollah with territorial losses if it joins Iranian attack
07:06
Two container ships struck in Strait of Hormuz
06:55
Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem
06:33
Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency
06:13
Israeli envoy accuses Dutch mayor of double standard over soccer fan ban, protests
05:52
Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh
05:33
Canadian man scrawls swastika, antisemitic messages at Ben-Gurion detention facility
05:12
Netanyahu marks one year since final living hostages returned from Gaza
04:55
Samaria: Seven Palestinian minors to be charged for stoning Israeli car
04:30
WATCH: Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
04:26
Israel hosts Greek, Cypriot delegations to strengthen strategic, economic ties
04:04
Australia, Canada, France and UK urge Abbas to reverse election postponement
03:43
Netanyahu: Countries criticizing Israel privately seek its assistance
03:22
No. 8 on Winter’s party list quits, Netanyahu and Smotrich urge others to follow
03:03
Board of Peace marks a year since end of Gaza war
02:44
CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
02:43
Southern Lebanon: IDF seizes ready-to-detonate Hezbollah bomb
02:22
Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons
02:01
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
01:40
IDF slays Hamas commander who helped hold hostages
01:28
Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
16:46
Former Michigan Dem party treasurer endorses Rogers over El-Sayed
16:36
Multiple countries that have accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ elected to UN Human Rights Council
14:40
Barbera Thornhill installed as next US envoy-at-large on human trafficking
14:34
Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school despite federal court ruling
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
‘The canary in the coal mine’: U.S. envoy Yehuda Kaploun on antisemitism and the crisis facing the West
October 14, 2026 03:34 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Rabbi Steven Pruzansky. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who is responsible for the failures of Oct. 7?
Rabbi Steven Pruzansky
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The true loyalties of the Jews of Privilege
Benjamin Kerstein