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Israeli forces arrest two Palestinians in Havat Gilad fire probe

The fire damaged dozens of homes and vehicles in the Samaria community.

JNS Staff
Damage caused by a fire in the Jewish community of Havat Gilad in Samaria, July 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Damage caused by a fire in the Jewish community of Havat Gilad in Samaria, July 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Two Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a fire that damaged dozens of homes and vehicles in the Samaria community of Havat Gilad, the Israel Police said on Monday.

The two suspects were arrested in an overnight raid on Sunday and transferred to the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District Central Investigations Unit for further questioning, according to the statement.

“Decisions regarding further legal proceedings, including whether to request an extension of their detention, will be made in accordance with the findings of the investigation,” police said.

“The security forces will continue to act decisively to locate and bring to justice anyone involved in harming public security or property,” it added.

A massive blaze swept through Havat Gilad on Saturday, destroying 15 homes, 10 businesses and more than 30 structures, damaging infrastructure and forcing the evacuation of approximately 100 families.

Following hours of firefighting efforts, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan issued a statement from Havat Gilad on Saturday night, saying there was a “very strong suspicion” the blaze was the result of arson. He said the fire began after a burning object was thrown from a moving vehicle into a nearby field of dry brush.

However, in an initial statement, the Israel Police, Israel Fire and Rescue Authority and Israel Defense Forces said the investigation’s preliminary conclusion was that the fire originated from a single ignition point after a cigarette butt was thrown from a vehicle onto the roadside, igniting dry vegetation.

Authorities had said the investigation is ongoing, and security forces were continuing efforts to locate the vehicle involved.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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