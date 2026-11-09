Tens of thousands celebrate Sigd in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of Ethiopian-Israeli Jews gathered at Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv Promenade on Monday to celebrate Sigd, a holiday commemorating the community’s historic longing for Jerusalem and the Land of Israel.

Observed 50 days after Yom Kippur, Sigd is marked by prayers, fasting and a renewal of the Jewish people’s covenant with God. The celebrations brought together older Ethiopian immigrants and younger generations, with participants breaking their fast in the afternoon.

“Sigd is not just a holiday for Ethiopians, but a holiday for the entire Jewish people,” one participant told Channel 14. Volunteers at the gathering distributed flowers to promote unity and highlight the holiday’s significance.