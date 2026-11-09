Tens of thousands celebrate Sigd in Jerusalem
Tens of thousands of Ethiopian-Israeli Jews gathered at Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv Promenade on Monday to celebrate Sigd, a holiday commemorating the community’s historic longing for Jerusalem and the Land of Israel.
Observed 50 days after Yom Kippur, Sigd is marked by prayers, fasting and a renewal of the Jewish people’s covenant with God. The celebrations brought together older Ethiopian immigrants and younger generations, with participants breaking their fast in the afternoon.
“Sigd is not just a holiday for Ethiopians, but a holiday for the entire Jewish people,” one participant told Channel 14. Volunteers at the gathering distributed flowers to promote unity and highlight the holiday’s significance.
מאות ישראלים חוגגים בירושלים את חג הסיגד: "לא מדובר רק בחג של בני העדה האתיופית, אלא בחג של כל עם ישראל. המטרה שלנו היא להפיץ כמה שיותר אור ואחדות" | כתבנו יהודה אהרוני עם החגיגות המרגשות בטיילת ארמון הנציב#חדשות_צהריים@Idotauber @Yehuda_Aharoni pic.twitter.com/tMdbMbrOa2— C14 (@C14_news) November 9, 2026