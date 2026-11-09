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Jews, who are 10% of NYC, targets of nearly 60% of Big Apple hate crimes last month

Hate crimes against Jews, who make up about 10% of New Yorkers, are up more than 4% so far this year, according to official city data.

Menachem Wecker
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamadani at a security briefing ahead of United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 17, 2026. Credit: Kara McCurdy/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department released official crime statistics for last month on Monday, and again it said that major crimes were down but that Jews are increasingly hunted in the city.

The department recorded an 8.6% drop in “major crime” in all five boroughs and what it said are the “fewest shooting incidents, shooting victims and murders in recorded history for the first 10 months of the year.” Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, called the statistics “extraordinary.” Those results are “only possible because the members of the NYPD continue to execute on our data-driven strategy with skill and precision,” she said.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes continued to rise however. Of 45 confirmed hate crimes in the city in October, 26 (57.8%) were anti-Jewish. That was the same number that targeted Jews in October 2025, although it was then 53% of all hate crimes in the Big Apple.

Jews make up about 10% of New Yorkers, according to the NYPD, which said that hate crimes overall are up 15.2% so far this year compared to this period last year, an increase to 530 from 460. So far this year, Jews in New York have been the targets of 52.6% of hate crimes, the NYPD said, and that was a 4.1% increase over last year, 279 from 268.

After recording a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the Big Apple in January, in Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor, the city began publishing only “confirmed” hate crimes and not “reported” ones in February. That suggested a decline, although it was hard to compare 2026 statistics with those from 2025.

In March, the city said that it would publish both “confirmed” and “reported” statistics separately each month. The city provides a comparison between “confirmed” 2026 statistics and the prior year, but not of “reported” hate crimes.

The city says that after an incident is flagged as a possible hate crime, the NYPD hate crime task force “investigates and determines, in consultation with the NYPD legal bureau, whether it constitutes a hate crime under New York state law.” If it meets that threshold, it’s called a “confirmed” hate crime. Disclosing both “confirmed” and “reported” hate crimes “enhances transparency and reflects best practices in hate crime reporting,” the NYPD says.

Last month, Muslims were targets of about 11% of hate crimes in the city, according to the NYPD.

In October, there were seven reported hate crimes that weren’t confirmed, per the official city data. Five of the seven, or 71%, targeted Jews. One, or 14%, was anti-Muslim.

Jews were the targets of 60% of all reported hate crimes in New York City last month.

Year to date, Muslims have been the targets of about 7% of confirmed hate crimes.

In September, Jews were targets of 16 of 38 hate crimes in the city, or about 42%. That was almost 16 percentage points less than the results from last month.

Hate Crimes Legal Affairs
Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker is the executive editor (U.S.) of JNS.
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