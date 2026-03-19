Tesla offers free charging for Israel, Mideast customers

Elon Musk’s Tesla firm has enabled free charging to its entire customer-base in Israel starting Wednesday night, the company announced on X.

Customers can temporarily juice up their electric vehicles free of charge at the company’s 25 Supercharger stations across Israel.

The same measure was extended a day earlier to Tesla’s customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Iran’s neighboring countries, as well as Israel, have been facing barrages of missiles launched by the Islamic Republic since war broke out in the Middle East on Feb. 28.

The company did not specify how long the policy will remain in place.

Free Supercharging temporarily enabled at



Dammam, Saudi Arabia https://t.co/v1WJf2nV1k

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia https://t.co/v2UgVKZJ4e

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Al Ajawad Street https://t.co/dnH3QxoutP

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Al Amir Sultan https://t.co/ySBFeaRufg

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia… https://t.co/OnBO8BWL77 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) March 17, 2026

This was not the first time that Tesla has offered this service. The firm triggered the same policy for its Israeli customers after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel’s northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. The company also enabled free Supercharging at its stations in Mississippi and Tennessee in early February, in light of the power outages caused by a severe winter storm.

Tesla Superchargers offer fast-charging services in more than 75,000 stations worldwide. These can provide up to 200 miles of range driving in 15 minutes.

In Israel, Tesla has stations in Afula, Beersheva, Eilat, Ein Bokek, Givat Shmuel, Hadera, Haifa, Holon, Jerusalem, Karmiel, Kfar Saba, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Shmona, Mevaseret Zion, Mitzpe Ramon, Modi’in Azrieli, Modi’in, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv and Yavne.

According to financial outlet Calcalist, Tesla normaly charges between $0.21 per kilowatt-hour during off-peak hours and $0.43 during peak hours.