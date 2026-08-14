More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Today Is really the beginning’: Families return to Ganim after 21 years

Israel evacuated the community as part of the 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
An Israeli family moves into Ganim in Samaria on Aug. 13, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
An Israeli family moving into Ganim in Samaria, Aug. 13, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Families began taking up residence in Ganim on Thursday, 21 years after Israel evacuated four communities in northern Samaria, with dozens of caravans placed at the site as part of a government-backed effort to rebuild them.

The move is part of a broader effort to reestablish the Jewish communities evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. Jewish residents have already returned to Homesh and Sa-Nur, while Kadim is also expected to be reestablished.

For Anat Etzion, who grew up in Gush Katif in the southern Gaza Strip, the move to Ganim was closely tied to memories of the community she left behind. She described the day as a mixture of excitement and hope.

“Today, after 21 years, we are returning to the community of Ganim,” Etzion said. “We are happy to return to the land of our forefathers, to our land—the land without which we have no other place.”

After arriving at Ganim, Etzion met a childhood friend from Ganei Tal, the Gush Katif community where they had grown up together. The two prayed spoke about the possibility of one day returning to their former hometown.

“Just as we are returning to Ganim today, we will also return to settle Gush Katif and all the expanses of our land, all the places where we grew up,” she said.

Moria Maslati told TPS-IL that she expects to move into Ganim next week. Her caravan arrived on Wednesday but still needs to be assembled and connected to water and electricity.

“I already have boxes packed because I thought I was moving in today,” Maslati said. “As soon as everything is ready, we’re coming.”

She said she was excited to see families begin arriving at the site. “Today is really the beginning,” she said.

The families are being joined by graduates of the Bnei David yeshivah in Eli, who have helped establish a core group for the new community and hope to establish a yeshivah there as well.

Yosef Meir Karsenti, one of the group’s members, said families had arrived from different parts of Israel.

“It feels like settling the land, returning to the soil, reconnecting with the land,” Karsenti said. “It’s incredibly exciting to reconnect with our country, with land that we left behind for 21 years.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as an additional minister within the Defense Ministry with authority over civil affairs in Judea and Samaria, attended the event and said 11 new communities would be established in northern Samaria this summer, including Ganim, Homesh, Sa-Nur and Kadim.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who also attended the ceremony, said: “This is our home, this is the Land of Israel, this is where we will remain forever.”

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called the move “a moment of historic rectification” and said the government’s plans would significantly increase the Jewish population in northern Samaria.

Israel evacuated Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim as part of the 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria. The Knesset partially repealed the Disengagement Law in 2023, paving the way for the return of Jewish communities to the area.

Judea and Samaria
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. News
Jayapal seems to advise student groups to invite antisemite Hasan Piker after University of Washington nixes official event with him
Mari Leavitt, a Democratic state representative, told JNS that the school “used extremely poor judgment” by inviting Piker and erred by not including mention of Piker’s “dangerous rhetoric” in the initial event announcement.
August 13, 2026 05:00 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Families of fallen demand Netanyahu renew offensive, defeat Hamas
Forum HaGevura (“The Heroism Forum”) warned in the letter, a copy of which the group provided to JNS, that Hamas was exploiting the fact that Israel stopped taking the initiative in Gaza.
August 14, 2026 01:44 AM
David Isaac
Ground activity by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. Gaza Strip, Nov 30, 2025. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hamas commander in northern Gaza
Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov denies claims of a financial deal with the terror group.
Aug. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
A person watches the stars during a meteor shower in the skies above the Golan Heights, on Aug. 13, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel braces for Perseid meteor shower spectacle
Some 150 meteors per hour are expected to be visible under ideal viewing conditions.
Aug. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
08:33
30 families return to Ganim, 21 years after northern Samaria disengagement
07:40
Iranian FM warns US of ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
07:22
Israel receives thousands of tons of US military equipment
07:02
Israeli forces foil imminent attack, arrest three in Jenin
06:31
Israel, Lebanon shortlist countries for Hezbollah disarmament verification
06:21
Girl, 9, lightly wounded in Palestinian rock attack in Samaria
06:02
IDF dismantles two illegal structures near Qusra, Jalud in Samaria
05:32
X suspends Houthi ‘military’ spokesman
05:06
Israeli court imposes gag order on probe into Mali, Liel Yahalomi disappearance
04:55
Erdoğan vows ‘resolute’ fight for Palestinian statehood
04:23
IDF fires on Gaza terrorist who crossed truce line
04:21
Tel Aviv square officially named Hostages Square
04:13
Abbas presses Palestinian statehood in talks with Erdoğan
03:51
Anthropic in talks to buy Israeli AI startup Decart for $6 billion
03:21
Israel could see unusually heavy August rain
03:12
Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra
02:35
CENTCOM: 59 vessels redirected as part of Iran naval blockade
02:12
Israel dispatches aid delegation to Colombia
01:52
Israel Police chief orders expanded search for missing mother, daughter in Vienna
01:38
Hamas to run in PA election as part of broad coalition, official says
01:18
35 pro-Israel groups launch Gaza GenoLIE website
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Aleks Vilentz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The threat Israel is too tired to see
Aleks Vilentz
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Something moved beneath Schumer’s feet
Stephen M. Flatow