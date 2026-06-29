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Treatment may spare children repeated surgeries for vascular defects

The newly introduced procedure allows medication to penetrate the malformation’s cells at concentrations up to 10,000 times greater than in conventional treatment.

TPS-IL Staff
Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on May 12, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on May 12, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
(June 29, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff)

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has introduced what it describes as the first reversible electroporation treatment for vascular malformations performed in Israel.

Dr. Adam Farkas, director of the Angiography Unit at Shaare Zedek, told TPS-IL that nearly 30 patients have undergone the procedure since it was introduced several months ago, beginning with just a few cases.

Vascular malformations—abnormalities in the blood vessel system—appear across a broad range of types and anatomies, and occur primarily in children and teenagers. For slow-flow malformations, such as venous and lymphatic malformations, the commonly used treatment has been sclerotherapy, in which medication is injected directly into the malformation to shrink it. The method has significant limitations, and many patients must undergo repeated series of invasive procedures to manage their symptoms and pain.

The newly introduced procedure, carried out by the hospital’s Angiography Unit, delivers bleomycin directly into the malformation via a small catheter. A specialized probe then emits a short, controlled electrical pulse to the affected area, temporarily increasing the permeability of the cell membranes. According to Shaare Zedek, this allows the medication to penetrate the malformation’s cells at concentrations up to 10,000 times greater than in conventional treatment.

The technique, known internationally as Bleomycin Electrosclerotherapy (BEST), has been researched and applied at medical centers abroad. Medical literature points to promising results, particularly in reducing malformation volume and the need for repeat procedures. It remains, however, an evolving technology that has not yet become an established global standard of care.

“We are seeing fantastic results in the field, especially among young patients who have already undergone multiple invasive treatments at other hospitals without success,” Farkas said. “The new treatment finally provides a real and rapid solution to their problem. We are witnessing such impressive efficacy that the majority of patients who come to us with malformations are now being directed straight to the reversible electroporation pathway.”

Last week, specialists from hospitals across Israel visited the unit to observe the procedures. They also participated in an international webinar led by Professor Walter A. Wohlgemuth of Germany, one of the pioneers of the method, to learn from the experience accumulated at Shaare Zedek.

Health Europe
TPS-IL Staff
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