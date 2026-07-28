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News   Israel News

Trump, Netanyahu to discuss winning Iran war, ‘peace through strength,’ Israeli official tells JNS

Trump and Netanyahu will discuss “the defining issues of our time,” the official said.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to discuss how to “leverage our great alliance to win the war and forge lasting peace” when they meet at the White House on Tuesday, an Israeli official told JNS.

“President Trump and the prime minister will discuss the defining issues of our time,” the official said, adding that the two leaders would focus on “peace through strength.”

The meeting will mark the eighth major one between Netanyahu and Trump since the U.S. president returned to office for his second term, the Israeli official noted.

“As the prime minister enters the White House at the invitation of President Trump, few allies have met so often and few alliances have achieved more in such short a time,” he said.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes amid continued strategic coordination with the Trump administration, following recent tensions with Iran, and as the two allies discuss broader regional issues.

According to the premier’s official schedule, the meeting with Trump is set for 11 a.m. Washington time. About three hours later, the prime minister is scheduled to attend the memorial service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of Israel.

Netanyahu is expected to hold additional meetings in Washington on Wednesday before returning to the Jewish state that evening.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury U.S.-Israel Relations
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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