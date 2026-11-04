Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington had no immediate plans to launch further strikes against Iran but remained prepared to act if necessary, according to The Financial Times. The interview took place before results from the U.S. midterm elections began coming in.

Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestions of another attack later this week, Trump said, “I’m ready, we’re ready. We’re locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it.” He added that Washington was achieving its objectives in the confrontation, saying, “We seem to be getting everything we want.”

Trump also said indirect negotiations with Tehran were continuing, including discussions over about 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium believed to be buried beneath rubble following earlier strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. “Even though it’s under hundreds of tons of rock, I would say that I’m not happy that it will be there,” he said.