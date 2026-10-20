Two suspects planning terror attack arrested in central Israel

Israel Police counterterrorism officers and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operatives arrested two suspects involved in planning a terrorist attack against civilians, the agencies said in a joint statement on Monday night.

Officers from the Border Police’s Yamam National Counterterrorism Unit, acting on “precise intelligence” from the Shin Bet, located the suspects on Route 1 near the Latrun Interchange, some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) west of Jerusalem, according to the statement.

No Israeli security personnel were injured. The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

The announcement came shortly after the police denied reports circulating on social media of a security incident near Teddy Stadium in southwestern Jerusalem.

Police stressed there was “no unusual security incident” in the area and that the soccer match between Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv was continuing as usual.

“We call on the public to rely on and heed official announcements from the Israel Police and the security forces, and to act responsibly when spreading information,” the statement added.

The rumors spread after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his visit to the match. Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and several members of Netanyahu’s Likud Party did attend, according to Israel Hayom.